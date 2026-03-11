Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4195
Eagle
This eagle was perched on the highest branch of a very tall tree at Green Lake when I took this shot last week.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4201
photos
170
followers
186
following
1149% complete
View this month »
4188
4189
4190
4191
4192
4193
4194
4195
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
You managed to get a great perspective and shot with all those branches.
March 11th, 2026
Kate
ace
You had a good line of sight through the branches
March 11th, 2026
Paula Fontanini
ace
He's looking quite regal sitting high up there!!
March 11th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close