Eagle by seattlite
Eagle

This eagle was perched on the highest branch of a very tall tree at Green Lake when I took this shot last week.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
You managed to get a great perspective and shot with all those branches.
March 11th, 2026  
Kate ace
You had a good line of sight through the branches
March 11th, 2026  
Paula Fontanini ace
He's looking quite regal sitting high up there!!
March 11th, 2026  
