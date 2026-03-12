Previous
Daffodil by seattlite
Photo 4196

Daffodil

The wind was blowing through a group of daffodils when I focused on one daffodil for this shot which was taken last week.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv!
March 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact