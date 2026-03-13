Previous
Crocus, cont. by seattlite
Crocus, cont.

Another bunch of purple crocuses caught my eye for this shot which was taken last week.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lovely colours
March 13th, 2026  
