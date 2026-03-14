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Photo 4198
Sailboats
This shot of sailboats sailing across Puget Sound was taken last Saturday at Lowman Park Beach.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Jennifer
ace
Pretty scene and shot.
March 14th, 2026
Babs
ace
Beautiful boats
March 14th, 2026
Agnes
ace
Beautiful sails
March 14th, 2026
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