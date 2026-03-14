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Sailboats by seattlite
Photo 4198

Sailboats

This shot of sailboats sailing across Puget Sound was taken last Saturday at Lowman Park Beach.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Photo Details

Jennifer ace
Pretty scene and shot.
March 14th, 2026  
Babs ace
Beautiful boats
March 14th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Beautiful sails
March 14th, 2026  
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