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Textures by seattlite
Photo 4200

Textures

These tree blossoms were growing on the trunk of a tree that added a lot of neat textures from moss to bark. This shot was taken a few days ago.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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