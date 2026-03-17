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Saint Patrick's Day 2026 by seattlite
Photo 4201

Saint Patrick's Day 2026

A lady that lives about a mile north of me decorates a corner tree on her property for each holiday of the year. This is a shot of one of her Saint Patrick's Day decorations for 2026.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
How cool is that. It is very pretty.
March 17th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
I’ve been seeing Easter egg trees around, but not a St. Patrick’s day one. With the winds we’ve had I doubt they a still on the tree! I’ll have to check.
March 17th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Great shot
March 17th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Nice image. The moisture on the decoration really makes this shot.
March 17th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
March 17th, 2026  
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