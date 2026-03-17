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Previous
Photo 4201
Saint Patrick's Day 2026
A lady that lives about a mile north of me decorates a corner tree on her property for each holiday of the year. This is a shot of one of her Saint Patrick's Day decorations for 2026.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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mittens (Marilyn)
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How cool is that. It is very pretty.
March 17th, 2026
Dorothy
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I’ve been seeing Easter egg trees around, but not a St. Patrick’s day one. With the winds we’ve had I doubt they a still on the tree! I’ll have to check.
March 17th, 2026
Agnes
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Great shot
March 17th, 2026
Chris Cook
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Nice image. The moisture on the decoration really makes this shot.
March 17th, 2026
Diana
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Beautifully captured.
March 17th, 2026
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