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Pre-Spring Colorful Blooms by seattlite
Photo 4203

Pre-Spring Colorful Blooms

This capture was taken at Green Lake last week.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Fisher Family
A super colourful display of this blossom - fav!

Ian
March 19th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful blossom fv!
March 19th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
March 19th, 2026  
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