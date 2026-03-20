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Edits... by seattlite
Photo 4204

Edits...

This photo was bland, blah so I did a bit of editing, which I don't do often, to bring out the colors and details. This shot was taken on a rainy day earlier this week.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Gloria - I must say glorious !! - lovely macro shot , detail and colour ! fav
March 20th, 2026  
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