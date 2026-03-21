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Camellia by seattlite
Photo 4205

Camellia

This camellia shot was taken while walking through Lincoln Park earlier this week.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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