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Photo 4205
Camellia
This camellia shot was taken while walking through Lincoln Park earlier this week.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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gloria jones
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@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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