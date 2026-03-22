Previous
Mallard Variety by seattlite
Photo 4206

Mallard Variety

The feathers' green sheen caught my eye for this shot which was taken a couple of weeks ago at Green Lake.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured with that lovely iridiscent plumage.
March 22nd, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
March 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact