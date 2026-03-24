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Sparrow by seattlite
Photo 4208

Sparrow

This sparrow shot was taken a couple of weeks ago in my neighborhood.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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