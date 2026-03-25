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Well-Fed Squirrel by seattlite
Photo 4209

Well-Fed Squirrel

This squirrel was munching on a peanut when I took this quick capture before he scurried off.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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