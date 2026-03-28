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Previous
Photo 4212
Daffodils In A Row
This shot was taken last week while walking around the neighborhood.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, such a lovely line up of these beautiful daffs.
March 28th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks so pretty.
March 28th, 2026
Fisher Family
A super line-up - fav!
Ian
March 28th, 2026
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