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StellarJay by seattlite
Photo 4213

StellarJay

This shot was taken a few days ago in my neighborhood.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice one !
March 29th, 2026  
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