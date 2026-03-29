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Photo 4213
StellarJay
This shot was taken a few days ago in my neighborhood.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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gloria jones
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@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Beryl Lloyd
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Nice one !
March 29th, 2026
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