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Hellebore by seattlite
Photo 4214

Hellebore

This shot was taken last week while walking around my neighborhood.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Photo Details

Diana ace
I love these beauties which we don't get here. I also love the way you captured them.
March 30th, 2026  
Paula Fontanini ace
Absolutely gorgeous, from the thumbnail I thought it was a Peony. I need to brush up on my flowers! :)
March 30th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Beautiful flowers
March 30th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty close up shot.
March 30th, 2026  
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