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Photo 4214
Hellebore
This shot was taken last week while walking around my neighborhood.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Diana
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I love these beauties which we don't get here. I also love the way you captured them.
March 30th, 2026
Paula Fontanini
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Absolutely gorgeous, from the thumbnail I thought it was a Peony. I need to brush up on my flowers! :)
March 30th, 2026
Agnes
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Beautiful flowers
March 30th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Very pretty close up shot.
March 30th, 2026
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