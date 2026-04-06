Previous
Great Niece by seattlite
Photo 4221

Great Niece

This portrait shot was taken yesterday at my sister's Easter luncheon. It was nice to see Natalie since she spends most of her time at the university she attends.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful smile and portrait
April 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact