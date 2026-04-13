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Previous
Photo 4227
Tulip
A fallen tulip covered with raindrops caught my eye for this shot which was taken a couple of days ago as I walked around the neighborhood.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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gloria jones
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@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Julie Duncan
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Lovely!
April 13th, 2026
Jennifer
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How beautiful. Love those drops.
April 13th, 2026
Lis Lapthorn
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Stunning
April 13th, 2026
Babs
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Beautiful
April 13th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
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Love everything about this!
April 13th, 2026
KV
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Gorgeous
April 13th, 2026
Merrelyn
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Lovely shot.
April 13th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
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Gorgeous
April 13th, 2026
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