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Tulip by seattlite
Photo 4227

Tulip

A fallen tulip covered with raindrops caught my eye for this shot which was taken a couple of days ago as I walked around the neighborhood.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Julie Duncan ace
Lovely!
April 13th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
How beautiful. Love those drops.
April 13th, 2026  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Stunning
April 13th, 2026  
Babs ace
Beautiful
April 13th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Love everything about this!
April 13th, 2026  
KV ace
Gorgeous
April 13th, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely shot.
April 13th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Gorgeous
April 13th, 2026  
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