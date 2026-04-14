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Previous
Photo 4228
Male Northern Shoveler
This shot was taken last week at Green Lake.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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mittens (Marilyn)
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Very cute capture.
April 14th, 2026
Diana
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Beautiful close up and details.
April 14th, 2026
Agnes
ace
Beautiful picture
April 14th, 2026
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