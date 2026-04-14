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Male Northern Shoveler by seattlite
Photo 4228

Male Northern Shoveler

This shot was taken last week at Green Lake.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cute capture.
April 14th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful close up and details.
April 14th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
April 14th, 2026  
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