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Female Red-winged Blackbird by seattlite
Photo 4230

Female Red-winged Blackbird

This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great capture nicely focussed
April 16th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cute capture.
April 16th, 2026  
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