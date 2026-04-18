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White-crowned Sparrow by seattlite
Photo 4232

White-crowned Sparrow

Light rain was coming down on this tiny sparrow that was perched on my neighbor's fence. I took this shot a few days ago.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful shot!
April 18th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent capture and such a beautiful bird.
April 18th, 2026  
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