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Photo 4233
Iris
This shot was a taken a few days ago.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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mittens (Marilyn)
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Beautiful close up.
April 19th, 2026
Jennifer
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Love the frilly tips, super close up
April 19th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Such a lovely blue !
April 19th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture.
April 19th, 2026
PhotoCrazy
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Lovely!
April 19th, 2026
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