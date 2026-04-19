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Iris by seattlite
Photo 4233

Iris

This shot was a taken a few days ago.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up.
April 19th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Love the frilly tips, super close up
April 19th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely blue !
April 19th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture.
April 19th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
April 19th, 2026  
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