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Rainy-Day Tulips by seattlite
Photo 4235

Rainy-Day Tulips

All of the raindrops on the flowers' petals caught my eye for this photo which was taken last week.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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