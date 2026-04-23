Previous
Posing Squirrel by seattlite
Photo 4236

Posing Squirrel

This squirrel shot was taken at Lincoln Park last week.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
April 23rd, 2026  
Lis Lapthorn ace
What a sweetie!
April 23rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact