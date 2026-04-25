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Male Red-winged Blackbird by seattlite
Photo 4238

Male Red-winged Blackbird

This shot was taken last week at Green Lake.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Photo Details

Madeleine Pennock ace
What a handsome bird! Well captured too!
April 25th, 2026  
Joan ace
Beautiful contrast. Handsome bird.
April 25th, 2026  
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