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Photo 4238
Male Red-winged Blackbird
This shot was taken last week at Green Lake.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Madeleine Pennock
ace
What a handsome bird! Well captured too!
April 25th, 2026
Joan
ace
Beautiful contrast. Handsome bird.
April 25th, 2026
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