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Spring Blossoms by seattlite
Photo 4240

Spring Blossoms

This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Photo Details

Tunia McClure ace
lovely
April 27th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Great shot
April 27th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking.
April 27th, 2026  
Joan ace
Love your soft background & delicate blooms.
April 27th, 2026  
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