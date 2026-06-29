Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4301
Colorful Flowers
These flowers were planted on a parking strip in my neighborhood. This shot was taken earlier this month.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
6
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4307
photos
174
followers
185
following
1178% complete
View this month »
4294
4295
4296
4297
4298
4299
4300
4301
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
7
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Faye Turner
So pretty fav
June 29th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks so pretty.
June 29th, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful flowers and colours.
June 29th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! how pretty and summery love the poppies amongst the blue cornflowers ! fav
June 29th, 2026
Tunia McClure
ace
beautiful
June 29th, 2026
Fisher Family
A beautiful display - fav!
Ian
June 29th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian