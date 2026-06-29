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Colorful Flowers by seattlite
Photo 4301

Colorful Flowers

These flowers were planted on a parking strip in my neighborhood. This shot was taken earlier this month.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Photo Details

Faye Turner
So pretty fav
June 29th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks so pretty.
June 29th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful flowers and colours.
June 29th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! how pretty and summery love the poppies amongst the blue cornflowers ! fav
June 29th, 2026  
Tunia McClure ace
beautiful
June 29th, 2026  
Fisher Family
A beautiful display - fav!

Ian
June 29th, 2026  
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