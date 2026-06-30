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Photo 4302
Tiny Blooms
This shot was taken earlier this month.
FYI: I may not be posting for awhile depending on whether or not a new, expensive ($2,000) eye drop helps with my eye problem(s). The treatment starts either today or tomorrow.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Diana
ace
Beautiful blooms and tones. Wishing you all the very best Gloria, keeping you in my prayers, and hoping that the treatment works for you. Looking forward to seeing you back soon 🙏🏻
June 30th, 2026
Fisher Family
Stunning light and colour - fav!
I hope the new eye drops are a big help for you. I look forward to seeing more of your photos soon.
Ian
June 30th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
All the very best with the new eye treatment - I hope it will improve things for you.
June 30th, 2026
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I hope the new eye drops are a big help for you. I look forward to seeing more of your photos soon.
Ian
All the very best with the new eye treatment - I hope it will improve things for you.