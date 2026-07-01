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Early Sunflower by seattlite
Photo 4303

Early Sunflower

I usually do not see sunflowers until August/September.

However, a neighbor up the street from my home has a variegated dwarf sunflower plant that is producing all different colors of sunflowers.

Thanks for your good wishes...So far so good with the eye drops.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Fisher Family
A lovely shot, and an unusually pale variety of sunflower - fav!

Glad to hear the eye drops are working well so far.

Ian
July 1st, 2026  
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