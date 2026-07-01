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Photo 4303
Early Sunflower
I usually do not see sunflowers until August/September.
However, a neighbor up the street from my home has a variegated dwarf sunflower plant that is producing all different colors of sunflowers.
Thanks for your good wishes...So far so good with the eye drops.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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gloria jones
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@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Fisher Family
A lovely shot, and an unusually pale variety of sunflower - fav!
Glad to hear the eye drops are working well so far.
Ian
July 1st, 2026
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Glad to hear the eye drops are working well so far.
Ian