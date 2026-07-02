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Summer 2026 by seattlite
Photo 4304

Summer 2026

This shot was taken a few days ago at Lowman Park Beach. Seattle's summer, thus far, has been mild. The last five days or so have been overcast with temps in the low 70's.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
July 2nd, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Hope it lasts, I have a niece moving to Seattle for 6 months from Georgia. Work related.
July 2nd, 2026  
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