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Photo 4305
Hydrangea
This shot was taken a few days ago.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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gloria jones
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@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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