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Happy Fourth of July 2026 by seattlite
Photo 4306

Happy Fourth of July 2026

A light breeze slightly unfurled Old Glory enough to show off its stars and stripes when I took this shot yesterday. I did some editing and added the text in the image.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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John Falconer ace
Well done. Happy 250th!
July 4th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Happy 4th!
July 4th, 2026  
🐞summerfield🍁 ace
hope you will have a fun and safe celebration weekend, Gloria. aces on the shot.
July 4th, 2026  
Babs ace
Happy 4th July. Nice shot and editing
July 4th, 2026  
KWind ace
Lovely shot!
July 4th, 2026  
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