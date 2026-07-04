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Previous
Photo 4306
Happy Fourth of July 2026
A light breeze slightly unfurled Old Glory enough to show off its stars and stripes when I took this shot yesterday. I did some editing and added the text in the image.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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gloria jones
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@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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John Falconer
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Well done. Happy 250th!
July 4th, 2026
PhotoCrazy
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Happy 4th!
July 4th, 2026
🐞summerfield🍁
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hope you will have a fun and safe celebration weekend, Gloria. aces on the shot.
July 4th, 2026
Babs
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Happy 4th July. Nice shot and editing
July 4th, 2026
KWind
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Lovely shot!
July 4th, 2026
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