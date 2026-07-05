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Photo 4307
Friend's Garden
My friend and neighbor spends a lot of time gardening in her beautiful garden. We often sit on that bench and have long talks about life in general. This shot was taken a week or so ago.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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gloria jones
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@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Chris Cook
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Such a lovely spot to sit.
July 5th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Such a lovely looking garden.
July 5th, 2026
Diana
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Lovely shot of this beautiful garden.
How are your eyes Gloria, have you had the medication yet?
July 5th, 2026
Corinne C
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A refreshing sight!
July 5th, 2026
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How are your eyes Gloria, have you had the medication yet?