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Friend's Garden by seattlite
Photo 4307

Friend's Garden

My friend and neighbor spends a lot of time gardening in her beautiful garden. We often sit on that bench and have long talks about life in general. This shot was taken a week or so ago.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Chris Cook ace
Such a lovely spot to sit.
July 5th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a lovely looking garden.
July 5th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful garden.

How are your eyes Gloria, have you had the medication yet?
July 5th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A refreshing sight!
July 5th, 2026  
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