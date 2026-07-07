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Photo 4309
Great Blue Heron
A blue heron capture taken yesterday at Lincoln Park.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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gloria jones
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@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Joan Robillard
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Good capture
July 7th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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An intense moment - great shot !
July 7th, 2026
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