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Yellow Rose by seattlite
Photo 4310

Yellow Rose

This rose shot was taken last week in my neighborhood.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Photo Details

Julie Duncan ace
Reminds me of my Mom. So beautiful!
July 8th, 2026  
Life Thru My Lens
Very amazing capture, great photo... I love the colors.
July 8th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Nicely captured
July 8th, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely detail and dof.
July 8th, 2026  
KWind ace
Pretty yellow! Nice dof!
July 8th, 2026  
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