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Photo 4310
Yellow Rose
This rose shot was taken last week in my neighborhood.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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gloria jones
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@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Julie Duncan
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Reminds me of my Mom. So beautiful!
July 8th, 2026
Life Thru My Lens
Very amazing capture, great photo... I love the colors.
July 8th, 2026
Zilli~
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Nicely captured
July 8th, 2026
Merrelyn
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Lovely detail and dof.
July 8th, 2026
KWind
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Pretty yellow! Nice dof!
July 8th, 2026
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