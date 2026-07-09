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Late-Season Ducklings by seattlite
Photo 4311

Late-Season Ducklings

I was surprised to see this mom and her ducklings last week at Green Lake. These little ducklings hatched later in the season.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Simply Amanda
Sooo sweet!!
July 9th, 2026  
Junan Heath ace
Delightful capture
July 9th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
She has quite a brood to take care of. Terrific spotting and capture.
July 9th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute capture.
July 9th, 2026  
Diana ace
So adorable, wonderful sight and capture. I hope she can take care of her brood.

We have Egyptian geese here and she just had ten chicks, I wonder how many will survive.
July 9th, 2026  
Lis Lapthorn ace
How absolutely charming.
July 9th, 2026  
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