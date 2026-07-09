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Previous
Photo 4311
Late-Season Ducklings
I was surprised to see this mom and her ducklings last week at Green Lake. These little ducklings hatched later in the season.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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gloria jones
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@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Simply Amanda
Sooo sweet!!
July 9th, 2026
Junan Heath
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Delightful capture
July 9th, 2026
Shutterbug
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She has quite a brood to take care of. Terrific spotting and capture.
July 9th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Such a cute capture.
July 9th, 2026
Diana
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So adorable, wonderful sight and capture. I hope she can take care of her brood.
We have Egyptian geese here and she just had ten chicks, I wonder how many will survive.
July 9th, 2026
Lis Lapthorn
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How absolutely charming.
July 9th, 2026
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We have Egyptian geese here and she just had ten chicks, I wonder how many will survive.