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Bumble Bee Closeup by seattlite
Photo 4314

Bumble Bee Closeup

This shot was taken a few days ago.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Photo Details

Lis Lapthorn ace
Superb detailed capture.
July 12th, 2026  
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