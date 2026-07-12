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Photo 4314
Bumble Bee Closeup
This shot was taken a few days ago.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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gloria jones
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@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Lis Lapthorn
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Superb detailed capture.
July 12th, 2026
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