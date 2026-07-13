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Tough Squirrel by seattlite
Photo 4315

Tough Squirrel

This Green Lake squirrel had a small chunk missing from his ear and his tail looked like it had been roughed up. Squirrels have to be tough to dodge all of the other larger wildlife. This shot was taken last week.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture and so cute.
July 13th, 2026  
Diana ace
Oh the poor little critter, lovely pose and shot.
July 13th, 2026  
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