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Summer Day by seattlite
Photo 4319

Summer Day

This shot was taken at Lowman Park Beach a few days ago.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Photo Details

KV ace
Looks like a beautiful day to walk on the beach
July 20th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
July 20th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
July 20th, 2026  
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