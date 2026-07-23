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Photo 4322
Dahlia
This big, bold, beautiful dahlia was a great photo op. I took this shot last week.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this bright and colourful dahlia - fav!
Ian
July 23rd, 2026
Lis Lapthorn
ace
A super capture of this lovely dahlia.
July 23rd, 2026
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