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Photo 4323
PugetSound
This shot of Puget Sound was taken yesterday morning while walking on Lincoln Park's lower trail.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Diana
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You capture these scenes so beautifully Gloria, I take it your eye drops worked?
July 26th, 2026
Jeremy Cross
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Lovely shot
July 26th, 2026
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