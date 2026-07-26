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PugetSound by seattlite
Photo 4323

PugetSound

This shot of Puget Sound was taken yesterday morning while walking on Lincoln Park's lower trail.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Diana ace
You capture these scenes so beautifully Gloria, I take it your eye drops worked?
July 26th, 2026  
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely shot
July 26th, 2026  
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