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Previous
Photo 4327
Luna
Luna was trying to nap under the dining room table when I took this shot of her. She opened her eyes just in time. This shot was taken at my niece's home a few days ago.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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gloria jones
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@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Joan Robillard
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Cute
July 30th, 2026
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