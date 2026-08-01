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America's Blue Angels by seattlite
Photo 4329

America's Blue Angels

During Seattle's Seafair Weekend, the Blue Angels perform their spectacular precision airshow on Friday, Saturday, Sunday. This shot was from yesterday, Friday. I have a few more shots I will post.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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