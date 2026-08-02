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Photo 4330
Blue Angels, cont.
This is another shot taken at the awesome Blue Angels' airshow last Friday.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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mittens (Marilyn)
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Great capture.
August 2nd, 2026
Corinne C
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Nice one!
August 2nd, 2026
Jennifer
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Excellent! Love the curves
August 2nd, 2026
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