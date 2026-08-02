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Blue Angels, cont. by seattlite
Photo 4330

Blue Angels, cont.

This is another shot taken at the awesome Blue Angels' airshow last Friday.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture.
August 2nd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Nice one!
August 2nd, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Excellent! Love the curves
August 2nd, 2026  
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