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Photo 4331
Sunflower Power
This sunflower shot was taken last week while walking around my Seaview neighborhood.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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mittens (Marilyn)
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Gorgeous.
August 3rd, 2026
Junan Heath
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Beautiful!
August 3rd, 2026
Diana
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Such a wonderful capture and clarity, beautiful with the backlighting.
August 3rd, 2026
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, beautiful backlighting - fav!
Ian
August 3rd, 2026
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