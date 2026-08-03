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Sunflower Power by seattlite
Photo 4331

Sunflower Power

This sunflower shot was taken last week while walking around my Seaview neighborhood.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Gorgeous.
August 3rd, 2026  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful!
August 3rd, 2026  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and clarity, beautiful with the backlighting.
August 3rd, 2026  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, beautiful backlighting - fav!

Ian
August 3rd, 2026  
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