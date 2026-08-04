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I was looking west across Puget Sound at the vessel, Kitsap Peninsula, Olympic Mountains, clouds when this shot was taken at Lincoln Park last week.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Joan Robillard ace
Lovely shades of blue
August 4th, 2026  
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