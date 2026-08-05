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Blue Angels, cont. by seattlite
Photo 4333

Blue Angels, cont.

Another shot from last Friday's Blue Angels' airshow. I took these shots at Don Armeni Park which is on Harbor Avenue SW.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Photo Details

Diana ace
A brilliant action shot!
August 5th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture.
August 5th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
ooh, great shot!
August 5th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Fantastic
August 5th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Great image. It’s very sharp and clear
August 5th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Sper shot
August 5th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super speed shot !
August 5th, 2026  
Fisher Family
Excellent action shot - fav!

Ian
August 5th, 2026  
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