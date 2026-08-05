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Photo 4333
Blue Angels, cont.
Another shot from last Friday's Blue Angels' airshow. I took these shots at Don Armeni Park which is on Harbor Avenue SW.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
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Diana
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A brilliant action shot!
August 5th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Great capture.
August 5th, 2026
Jennifer
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ooh, great shot!
August 5th, 2026
Agnes
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Fantastic
August 5th, 2026
John Falconer
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Great image. It’s very sharp and clear
August 5th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
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Sper shot
August 5th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Super speed shot !
August 5th, 2026
Fisher Family
Excellent action shot - fav!
Ian
August 5th, 2026
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