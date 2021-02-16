Previous
Tiny “New” by seayakerrob
Tiny “New”

This is a photo (iPhone XS hand held over the lens) taken through a microscope of the word “New” printed on a laser printer in 2 point regular system font from a Mac.
16th February 2021

Robert G

@seayakerrob
