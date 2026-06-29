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Chasing sunbeams after the rain
Downtown adventures at the Devonian Gardens on this overcast day
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Jenilee Evans
@secretgarden365
Just have my iPhone I play around with to take photos. I’ve always enjoyed photography, capturing the magic in the little things! Mostly cats &...
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro
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29th June 2026 4:38pm
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