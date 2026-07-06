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Forget me not
📍Forgetmenot Pond, AB
Adventuring with my oldest daughter today, small towns, sunshine & mountain air are good for the soul
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Jenilee Evans
@secretgarden365
“The plain fact is that the planet does not need more successful people. But it does desperately need more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers, and lovers...
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6th July 2026 6:25pm
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*lynn
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July 7th, 2026
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