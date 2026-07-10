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Kananaskis Magic
Was a few minutes early picking up my daughter from camp- took the opportunity to dip my toes in the nearby creek & soak up the sun. ☀️⛰️🌊
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Jenilee Evans
@secretgarden365
“The plain fact is that the planet does not need more successful people. But it does desperately need more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers, and lovers...
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365
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10th July 2026 4:19pm
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