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Kananaskis Magic by secretgarden365
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Kananaskis Magic

Was a few minutes early picking up my daughter from camp- took the opportunity to dip my toes in the nearby creek & soak up the sun. ☀️⛰️🌊
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Jenilee Evans

@secretgarden365
“The plain fact is that the planet does not need more successful people. But it does desperately need more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers, and lovers...
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